Overwhelming response to e-Rakshabandhan in Chittoor

Students watching a webinar on cyber bullying at a police station in Chittoor on Monday.

CHITTOOR

10 August 2020 23:40 IST

Series of webinars to continue till month-end

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Monday said the “e-Rakshabandhan” programme, jointly organised by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Cyber Peace Foundation, received overwhelming response from a cross-section of people in Chittoor district, particularly women and students.

Speaking to the media here, the SP said it was a welcome sign that there was growing awareness among the public on cyber bullying faced by women and students. The e-Rakshabandhan initiative launched by Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 3 would continue till the month-end, with a series of webinars on YouTube and other forms of social media, he said. Police personnel of Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor and Puttur sub-divisions were actively involved in spreading the message of the initiative.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have focussed on various aspects of cyber crimes targeting women, including blackmailing and objectionable posts in the social media. The webinars will touch upon the subjects as to how the women can successfully thwart the evil designs of the criminals resorting to cyber bullying. Apart from this, we have designed programmes to spread awareness of e-Rakshabandhan initiatives through radio programmes, quizzes, competitions for best slogans and public surveys,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said the webinars of the CID and Cyber Peace Foundation had focussed on the misuse of the social media for cyber bullying. Expert personnel of the CID, psychologists and faculty of the criminology were explaining the remedial measures to such attempts.

The SP appealed to the public to immediately approach the police immediately whenever they faced cyber bullying. The official said that a separate cyber cell was in force in Chittoor district, apart from Mahila police stations aimed at effectively tackling crimes against women.