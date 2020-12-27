Andhra Pradesh

Overspeeding caused most of the accidents, says Collector

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said the district saw 244 deaths due to accidents in the year 2020 and most of the accidents occurred due to overspeeding.

Addressing the District Road Safety Committee meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Imtiaz said overspeeding, driving without helmet and seatbelt led to many accidents and fatalities.

He said 155 of the total accident deaths occurred on the National Highway 65 (Hyderabad-Machilipatnam).

He said police department booked 3,73,579 riders for not wearing helmet and 5,407 for not wearing seat belts. Similarly, 3,551 motorists were booked for overspeeding.

Also, the transport department has booked 10,339 cases of violations by motorists.

