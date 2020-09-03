Overflowing sewage water raises a stink in Kurnool

CPI(M) leaders showing the overflowing sewage water in Kurnool on Thursday.

KURNOOL

03 September 2020 23:19 IST

‘The issue has been left unattended for the past four months’

Accusing the authorities of turning a cold shoulder to the overflowing sewage water at Bellary Chowrasta in Kurnool, the CPI(M) activists staged a demonstration on Thursday, claiming that the issue had been left unattended since the past four months.

Party leaders T. Ramudu and J. Kiranmayee told the media that the party would stage a dharna near the municipal corporation building unless the authorities did not fix the problems within a week. “We have brought this issue to the notice of Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji and Collector G. Veerapandian several times, but no action has been taken thus far. At a time when the authorities are giving sanitation a top priority to check the COVID-9 pandemic, the sewer lines should have been fixed by now,” they said.

“The overflowing sewage water is raising stink even as the motorists and pedestrians are forced to walk or drive through the pool of stagnant water,” pointed out Ms. Kiranmayee.

She said the stretch reported many accidents caused by skidding of vehicles. The stagnant water in the Ward No.42 has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The CPI(M) leaders demanded that remedial measures be taken soon.