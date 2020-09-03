Overflowing sewage water raises a stink in Kurnool

Accusing the authorities of turning a cold shoulder to the overflowing sewage water at Bellary Chowrasta in Kurnool, the CPI(M) activists staged a demonstration on Thursday, claiming that the issue had been left unattended since the past four months.
Party leaders T. Ramudu and J. Kiranmayee told the media that the party would stage a dharna near the municipal corporation building unless the authorities did not fix the problems within a week. “We have brought this issue to the notice of Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji and Collector G. Veerapandian several times, but no action has been taken thus far. At a time when the authorities are giving sanitation a top priority to check the COVID-9 pandemic, the sewer lines should have been fixed by now,” they said.
“The overflowing sewage water is raising stink even as the motorists and pedestrians are forced to walk or drive through the pool of stagnant water,” pointed out Ms. Kiranmayee.
She said the stretch reported many accidents caused by skidding of vehicles. The stagnant water in the Ward No.42 has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The CPI(M) leaders demanded that remedial measures be taken soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath