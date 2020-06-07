Overcrowding at markets a concern

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020

Many people and commercial establishments lowered guard in port city with easing of curbs, at a time when they need to be more careful

The lockdown relaxation has made people come out in large numbers and physical distancing has gone for a toss at various commercial establishments, markets and shops in most places of the city. While roads started to witness traffic congestions, some lanes are seen packed with people. Though most of the citizens are wearing masks, they are hardly following the physical distancing norm.

While big stores have been making customers follow physical distancing and using temperature scanners and sanitisers before allowing them inside, many small shops have largely ignored the norms. Most of the shopkeepers did not even paint the mandatory circles before their stores.

“In April, we saw shopkeepers drawing circles and making sure their customers stand inside them. But now, none is really bothered. Even many shopkeepers are not wearing masks,” says N. Anirudh, a resident of Akkayyapalem area.

Fishing harbour

During the first phase of lockdown, officials have shut down the fishing harbour as people barely followed physical distancing. Later they made sure people stood in line by drawing circles, while purchasing fish. Yet again, packed scenes are seen at the harbour as fishing activity resumed from June 2. Similarly, markets at MVP Colony, RTC Complex, Daba Gardens, Gajuwaka and Madhurawada are seen overcrowded.

According to a health department official, another area of concern is overcrowding at street vendors, fruit juice shops and fish markets. In some auto-rickshaws, more than four to five people have been travelling ignoring basic norms.

Cases rise

“On May 1, the city had registered 25 cases in which active cases were just five. However, on June 1, the number of cases reported were 113, in which active cases were 36. Relaxations do not mean it is the end of lockdown. People need to be more careful,” said a health department official.