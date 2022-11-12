Over two lakh people attend Prime Minister’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam

People arriving at AU Engineering College grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheering crowds greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he reached the Andhra University Engineering College grounds here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister, who came to the city after almost a gap of three years, dedicated to the nation several project and laid stone for several others, besides addressing a public meeting.

As per a conservative estimate by the officials concerned, nearly two lakh people attended the public meeting. Besides the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four huge German hangars were erected at the venue that spanned over 30 acres, and all of them were filled to capacity.

The Prime Minister arrived on the dot at 10 a.m. in a helicopter from INS Dega to the makeshift helipad at the meeting venue, where he was received by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Mr. Vaishnaw.

A large number of DWACRA women, government employees, and the general public, most of whom were women, thronged the venue. More than 3,200 buses were arranged from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts to bring the supporters to the venue.

Traffic curbs

The police started imposing traffic restrictions and diverting heavy vehicles towards the Anandapuram - Anakapalli highway since early in the morning.

While students of a few schools and local residents started arriving at the venue from 7 a.m., people from the neighbouring districts started reaching the venue from 8 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the venue wore a festive look as thousands of people occupied their seats. A large number of people wore saffron turbans, badges of either the YSRCP or the BJP. A few vendors arranged stalls selling badges, flags of both the YSRCP and the BJP.

Chants of ‘Modi.... Modi’ rent the air as the Prime Minister started his address in Telugu. Several people were seen recording Mr. Modi’s speech, or capturing his images in their smart phones.

‘Dream come true’

“It was my dream to see Mr. Modi in person. I missed the roadshow on Friday as it was organsied late in the evening. I did not want to miss this opportunity,” said Priyanka, a homemaker from Madhurawada who had come to the venue by 7 a.m.

A large number of traffic police were deployed, and all the major junctions in the city were monitored by at least five personnel.

As the traffic restrictions were announced in advance, many people took alternative routes to reach their destinations. Being a second Saturday, most of the educational institutions were closed.

However, there were traffic snarls in the afternoon as people started leaving the meeting venue. The Maddilapalem junction in particular turned chock-a-block with people and vehicles.

‘No water at venue’

Several woman who attended the meeting expressed their displeasure against the government. They alleged that the ward in-charges had ignored them after completion of the programme and failed to make proper arrangements for their departure.

“Our resource person has promised to drop us back at our place by 1 p.m. But the buses have not turned up. We have been waiting for two hours at Maddilapalem junction. We have not been provided drinking water too at the venue,” said a DWCRA woman from Aganampudi.