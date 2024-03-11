ADVERTISEMENT

Over two lakh devotees take part in Chakrateertham festival at Srimukhalingam temple in Andhra Pradesh

March 11, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Idols of Lord Maha Siva and Goddess Parvati Devi being taken out in a procession near Srimukhalingam temple on Monday.

Over two lakh devotees took part in celestial Chakrateertham festival which was celebrated with religious fervour near Lord Mahasiva’s Srimukhalingam temple in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district on Monday. Idols of Lord Siva and the Goddess Parvati Devi were taken out in a procession and later immersed in Vamsadhara river.

The locals strongly believe that both couple move as birds in and around the temple on the occasion of Chakrateertham. Chief priest of the temple Naidugari Rajasekhar and others offered special prayers and carried the celestial Nandi vahanam on which the idols were taken out in a procession. After having holy bath in the river, the devotees participated in the procession and later had darshan in Srimukhalingam temple which is one of the oldest temples of Lord Siva in the country. SP G.R. Radhika coordinated the security arrangements.

