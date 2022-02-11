Over Rs 200 crore worth ganja to be destroyed today

DGP to attend the destruction programme at Anakapalle

About 2 lakh kg of ganja, which was seized by Andhra Pradesh Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Visakhapatnam district, at various places, will be destroyed at Koduru village in Anakapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The destruction programme will be organised by the Drug Disposal Committee in the presence of Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang. The estimated worth of the ganja going to be destroyed is said to be around ₹200 crore.It may be noted that about 1.24 lakh kg ganja was seized under various police station limits by the Visakhapatnam district police since 2020, in 818 cases. In the year 2021 alone, about 82,387 kg of ganja was seized in 566 cases and as part of “Operation Parivartana” , over 7,000 acres of ganja plantations were destroyed by the police and SEB officials in 2021.