‘Over 99 % high schools opened with good attendance’

VIJAYAWADA

04 November 2020 01:26 IST

On the second day of the reopening of schools, 99.92 % of the high schools were reopened and 90.92 % of teachers and students of Class IX (25.19 %) and Class X (42.33 %) attended the school on Tuesday, said the Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

In a statement, the Minister said though the Class IX students were expected to attend school on Wednesday (alternate day), they had attended classes on Tuesday, which was a good sign.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Director, Department of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu and a few other officials paid a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad High School at Punadipadu in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna districta and found 25 students of Class X attending the class and all teachers were present. The mid-day meal was also prepared and served to the children as per the menu.

In SPSR Nellore district, however, a teacher and a student were identified as COVID positive in the ZP High School at P.C. Palli and one teacher and two students were identified as COVID positive in the ZPHS Patchava in Jarugumalli mandal.

In Krishna district, one teacher was identified as COVID positive at a school in Halharvi mandal, he said.