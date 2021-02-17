Over 87% polling recorded in Vizianagaram

Srikakulam witnesses 80.13% turnout in incident-free elections

Officials heaved a sigh of relief with the completion of the third phase of panchayat elections peacefully on Wednesday in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

In the backdrop of violence in Nimmada village during the first phase and arrest of TDP-A.P. president K. Atchannaidu, Srikakulam district administration took special care to ensure peaceful polling in the Palakonda division. Mild tension prevailed during campaigning at Togaram village where Tammineni Vani, wife of Speaker Tammineni Sitharam, contested with the support of the ruling YSR Congress Party. However, the situation was under control on the day of polling. Nine mandals, including Palakonda, Ponduru, Amadalavalasa, Burja, Sarubujjili and Bhamini recorded 80.13% polling. As many as 588 candidates contested for 248 panchayats.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar expressed happiness over violence-free elections even in sensitive places.

Serpentine queues

In Vizianagaram, there was an overwhelming response from voters who turned up at polling centres since early morning. The district saw 87.09% polling. Serpentine queues were seen at the polling booths in all the villages under Cheepurupalli, Nellimarla and Vizianagaram Assembly constituencies.

There was mild tension in Choduvada village of Pusapati Rega mandal in the early hours but the situation came under control with the prompt action taken by the police to resolve the dispute over a few votes.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari told the media that the polling was peaceful in the third phase of election for 207 panchayats.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, who closely monitored the election process, thanked the staff for ensuring free and fair election in all villages. “Compared to previous phases, the poll percentage has increased significantly this time. We could achieve it with sustained campaign in villages about the rural governance and revision of the voters’ list,” he said.