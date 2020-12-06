Over 85,000 students appear for RGUKT entrance test

Final key to be published on December 8

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Common Entrance Test -2020, conducted in 630 exam centres across 13 districts of the State and eight centres in Telangana on Saturday, was a smooth affair.

The exam convenor D. Harinarayana, in a statement, said of the 88,974 registered candidates, 85,760 (96%) of them wrote the test. Srikakulam district recorded the highest percentage of attendance (97.61) while Visakhapatnam district recorded lowest percentage (95.38) across the districts of Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Khammam district recorded 95% attendance while Nizamabad recorded 86.6 % attendance.

The initial key and proforma for raising objections by the candidates are hosted in the university website www.rgukt.in. Candidates intending to raise objections on the key may fill the proforma and submit online with evidence on or before 5 p.m. on December 7. Final key will be published on December 8.

Minister’s visit

Meanwhile, Education Minister A. Suresh, visited the exam centre at the Zilla Parishad High School at Markapuram in Prakasam district to inspect the arrangements.

Later, he also went around the school premises and inspected the works in progress under Nadu-Nedu. Local MLA K. Nagarjuna Reddy was with him.