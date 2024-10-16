ADVERTISEMENT

Over 80 fall ill as diarrhoea breaks out in AP’s Vizianagaram district

Published - October 16, 2024 05:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

As many as four people have died in Gurla mandal over the past couple of days; however, health officials claim some deaths were due to other causes

The Hindu Bureau

A medical camp has been organised to treat residents of the village, health officials said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 80 village residents fell ill with diarrhoea in Gurla mandal, Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, causing tension in the locality.

As many as four people have died in the past couple of days in the village although district medical and health department officials claimed that the reasons for their deaths were causes other than diarrhoea.

Senior citizens Sitama, S. Pentayya, P. Ramulamma and B. Paidamma died in the village. Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S. Bhaskara Rao said that Sitamma and Sarika Pentayya died due to heart ailments and other age-related problems. He said that the cause of death of the other two persons was yet to be confirmed and that reports would come in over the next few days.

The officer also said that all the persons who were being treated for diarrhea had recovered by Tuesday evening. However a medical camp organised in the school building would continue for the next couple of days.

