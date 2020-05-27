Over 8 lakh Tirumala laddus sold in three days

Tirumala

27 May 2020 23:26 IST

Anantapur and Kadapa districts top the list in sale figures

The decision of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to make available laddus in all district headquarters has received an overwhelming response from the devotees.

According to the sources in the temple trust board, more than eight lakh laddus have been sold in a span of just three days.

In an attempt to make the laddus available to devotees as the temple of Lord Venkateswara remains closed for darshan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the trust board has embarked on a mission of selling the laddus at a subsidised price of ₹25 per piece at all its kalyana mandapams across the State.

Anantapur and Kadapa districts have topped the list with the sale crossing the one lakh mark.

The sale of laddus has also been remarkable in Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Kurnool districts with the stocks exhausting before noon.