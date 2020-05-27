Andhra Pradesh

Over 8 lakh Tirumala laddus sold in three days

Anantapur and Kadapa districts top the list in sale figures

The decision of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to make available laddus in all district headquarters has received an overwhelming response from the devotees.

Subsidised price

According to the sources in the temple trust board, more than eight lakh laddus have been sold in a span of just three days.

In an attempt to make the laddus available to devotees as the temple of Lord Venkateswara remains closed for darshan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the trust board has embarked on a mission of selling the laddus at a subsidised price of ₹25 per piece at all its kalyana mandapams across the State.

Anantapur and Kadapa districts have topped the list with the sale crossing the one lakh mark.

The sale of laddus has also been remarkable in Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Kurnool districts with the stocks exhausting before noon.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:30:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/over-8-lakh-tirumala-laddus-sold-in-three-days/article31690109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY