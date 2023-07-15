ADVERTISEMENT

Over 750 players turn up for Krishna district badminton tourney

July 15, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishna District Badminton Championships 2023 witnessed a turnout of over 750 young players at DRR Municipal Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited Managing Director Babu A. and Vijayawada Central MLA and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu and others.

The first round matches began on Saturday and the tournament will be concluded on July 17.

The district badminton teams in the mini, sub-junior and junior categories will be selected at the end of the tournament. The district team will represent the district at the AP State Badminton Championships.

