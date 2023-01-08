ADVERTISEMENT

Over 75% of employees of Everton tea plant in Sri City are women

January 08, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Established in 2011, the Everton Tea is a subsidiary of Everton SpA, Italy

A.D. Rangarajan

Women working in the packing division of Everton Tea India Private Limited in Sri City of Tirupati district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Everton Tea India Private Limited plant at Sri City is showing the way to empower women as 75% of its workforce are women, mostly unlettered and hailing from impoverished background.

Right from its inception, the company has laid a special emphasis on employing women from the neighbourhood. “We believe in involving the local community, especially women, in our activity. Of the total workforce of 140 employees at our unit, 107 are women,” the plant’s head Roshan Gunawardhana told The Hindu.

Many companies in the Sri City accord a priority to employing local women for non-technical jobs. The employers apparently find it easier to get these women into the groove by imparting training. “We are glad to have provided employment opportunities to rural women. By this, we have enabled them run their families and improve their quality of life,” said Mr. Gunawardhana.

Touted as Asia’s largest functional SEZ, Sri City is located in Satyavedu constituency. Poverty, illiteracy and unemployment were rampant in the region, before the advent of industrialisation in this area bordering Tamil Nadu.

Established in 2011, the Everton Tea is a subsidiary of Everton SpA, Italy and it was among the early birds to set up unit here and is a prominent facility among the several multinational companies. The plant specialises in production and packaging of a wide varieties of tea and herbal infusions in tea bags.

Everton is currently the largest co-packer of tea and herbal tea bags within the Italian market, supplying over 80% of the private label segment. The factory has exported products worth over ₹400 crore since the commencement of operations here in January 2012.

