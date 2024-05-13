ADVERTISEMENT

Over 74.21% polling recorded in Prakasam district

Updated - May 13, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST - ONGOLE

Santhanutalapadu Assembly constituency sees the highest polling of 79.5%

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) which was knocked down by a voter at polling station no. 132 in the Darsi Assembly constituency of Prakasam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Barring minor incidents at some polling stations, elections were held peacefully in Prakasam district on Monday. According to the officials, 74.21% of voter turnout was recorded in the district by 6 p.m. The highest polling, 79.5%, was registered in the Santhanutalapadu Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, a youth smashed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at polling station no .132 in the Darsi Assembly segment. “However, polling continued without any interruption. Instructions have been given to book a case against the voter who created ruckus in the polling station,” said Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

The TDP and YSRCP activists hurled stones at each other in Sathakodu village of Pullalacheruvu mandal. A few activists of both parties suffered minor injuries in the incident.

General Election Police Observer Haseeb Ur Rehaman, Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil and other officers visited some polling stations and reviewed security arrangements.

