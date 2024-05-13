GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 74.21% polling recorded in Prakasam district

Santhanutalapadu Assembly constituency sees the highest polling of 79.5%

Published - May 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST - ONGOLE

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Barring minor incidents at some polling stations, elections were held peacefully in Prakasam district on Monday. According to the officials, 74.21% of voter turnout was recorded in the district by 6 p.m. The highest polling, 79.5%, was registered in the Santhanutalapadu Assembly constituency.

“A youth had smashed the EVM at Polling Station No .132 in the Darsi Assembly segment. However, polling continued without any interruption,” said Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Instructions have been given to book a case against the voter who created ruckus in the polling station, the Collector said.

The TDP and YSRCP activists hurled stones at each other in Sathakodu village of Pullalacheruvu mandal. A few activists of both parties suffered minor injuries in the incident.

General Election Police Observer Haseeb Ur Rehaman, Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil and other officers visited some polling stations and reviewed security arrangements.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.