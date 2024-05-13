Over 74.21% polling recorded in Prakasam district

Barring minor incidents at some polling stations, elections were held peacefully in Prakasam district on Monday. According to the officials, 74.21% of voter turnout was recorded in the district by 6 p.m. The highest polling, 79.5%, was registered in the Santhanutalapadu Assembly constituency.

“A youth had smashed the EVM at Polling Station No .132 in the Darsi Assembly segment. However, polling continued without any interruption,” said Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Instructions have been given to book a case against the voter who created ruckus in the polling station, the Collector said.

The TDP and YSRCP activists hurled stones at each other in Sathakodu village of Pullalacheruvu mandal. A few activists of both parties suffered minor injuries in the incident.

General Election Police Observer Haseeb Ur Rehaman, Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil and other officers visited some polling stations and reviewed security arrangements.