Over 70,000 tonnes of sand available at 3 stock points in Nellore, says Collector

Debunking the rumours on scarcity of sand in Nellore district, Collector O. Anand on Monday revealed that over 70,000 tonnes of sand is available in three stock points — Pothireddy Palem (Kovur mandal), Sangam mandal and Surayapalem (Podalakuru mandal).

Along with Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Krishnakanth, addressing a press meet here, Mr. Anand stated that the sand reserves were abundant at the stock points and there was no supply problem in the district.

He said that a tonne of sand was being offered at ₹350, which is 50% lower that the previous year, and the people of the district need about 3,500 tonnes of sand everyday, while the district has about 4,500 tonnes of sand available now, this will be increased to 7,000 tonnes.

The sand will be supplied to Prakasam and Bapatla districts from the three stock points, he said, adding that the district administration will set up another stock point in Kandukur, and four more sand reaches will be established in Minagallu, Padamati Kambhampadu, Pallipadu and Viruvuru villages after October 15.

Mr. Anand explained that steps have been taken to make 18.16 lakh tonnes of sand available in the district, including 2.26 lakh tonnes through desiltation yards, 13.03 lakh tonnes via semi-mechanised reaches, and 2.86 lakh tonnes at open reaches. He advised people to book sand only through Andhra Pradesh Sand Portal, and not to approach brokers for sand.

Illegal sand transport

The SP informed that the police have registered 182 criminal cases against 353 people involved in illegal transportation of sand, and seized 1,639.5 tonnes of sand in 298 vehicles since the implementation of new sand policy on July 9, 2024.

“On Sunday, five cases were registered and nine tractors are seized by the police. We are coordinating with other departments to aid people in the strict implementation of the new sand policy. We will formulate a special action plan to prevent illegal transportation of the sand in the district,” Mr. Krishnakanth said.