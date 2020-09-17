Over 70,000 to take ‘gramasachivalayam’ examination

A total of 70,714 candidates will be taking the examination being held to fill up the vacancies in village and ward secretariats in Anantapur district from September 20 to 26 every day in two sessions -- 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In all 1,205 posts are vacant in 17 categories and the candidates will write the examinations on OMR sheets in 135 centres spread all over the district. The government has allowed candidates to take a carbon copy of their answers on the OMR sheets and no candidate will be allowed inside the hall even a minute after the start of the examination, according to Joint Collector (VSWS - Development) A. Siri.

At a press conference here on Thursday, she said two hours before the scheduled start of the examination, the centres would be opened and candidates need to undergo the COVID screening. Those suspected COVID positive would be provided a separate room at each centre and PPE kits would be provided to all the personnel dealing with such persons and screening candidates, Dr. Siri added. Videographing of all candidates while entering the centre would be done.