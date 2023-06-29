HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 7,000 enrol for PMJJ Bima Yojana at Indian Bank campaign near Vijayawada

June 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Indian Bank organised a grama panchayat-level saturation campaign for the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) at Vanukuru village under the Government of India Social Security Scheme Saturation Campaign.

More than 7,000 enrolments took place, and the bank officials, at the event, handed over cheques for ₹2 lakh each to the PMJJBY claimants.

The bank also organised a mega SHG Outreach Camp in Vijayawada for the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein 3,844 Self-Help Groups received a financial assistance of more than ₹500 crore. In addition, loans of more than ₹350 crore were sanctioned to entrepreneurs under RAM (Retail, Agri and MSME) segment.

The bank Executive Director Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, and Field General Manager Ganesaraman A. were among those present, a release said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / insurance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.