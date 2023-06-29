Over 7,000 enrol for PMJJ Bima Yojana at Indian Bank campaign near Vijayawada

June 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Indian Bank organised a grama panchayat-level saturation campaign for the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) at Vanukuru village under the Government of India Social Security Scheme Saturation Campaign.

More than 7,000 enrolments took place, and the bank officials, at the event, handed over cheques for ₹2 lakh each to the PMJJBY claimants.

The bank also organised a mega SHG Outreach Camp in Vijayawada for the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein 3,844 Self-Help Groups received a financial assistance of more than ₹500 crore. In addition, loans of more than ₹350 crore were sanctioned to entrepreneurs under RAM (Retail, Agri and MSME) segment.

The bank Executive Director Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, and Field General Manager Ganesaraman A. were among those present, a release said.