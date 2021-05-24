Over 700 tonnes of mango, banana processed at Nuzvid VHT plant

VIJAYAWADA

24 May 2021 23:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd's Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) Plant for fruits at Nuzvid has processed over 757 tonnes of fruits in the past year.

According to the Corporation's district manager B. Renuka, the facility at Nuzvid has processed and packaged fruits with export quality for international and local markets.

She said a variety of mangoes weighing 22 tonnes were exported to the U.K. and Germany this season after they were processed at the VHT plant in Nuzvid.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, 120 tonnes of mangoes were sold to Reliance Mart and 115 tonnes of mangoes were sold to More Supermarket, which is a chain of supermarkets. Also, 500 tonnes of banana, which are available throughout the year, were sold to local markets, she said.

Ms. Renuka said the fruits were bought by the cCorporation from local farmers who were given the best price.