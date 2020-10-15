Krishna river continues to be on the rise Andhra Pradesh

Over 7 lakh cusecs flood witnessed all day at Barrage

Flood water being discharged downstream of the Prakasam Barrage, in Vijayawada on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

The flood in Krishna river continued to remain in spate throughout the day, with the inflow and outflow constantly above 7 lakh cusecs.

A slight dip in the inflows was registered by evening and the same situation is likely to continue on Friday as the outflows at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project were increasing.

As of 8 p.m., the barrage was receiving an inflow of 7.28 lakh cusecs flood water and 7.24 lakh cusecs of it was being discharged into the sea. About 3,900 cusecs of water was being released into the canals.

Meanwhile, hundreds of families were in the flood relief centres as their houses in Krishnalanka, Ranigari Thota, Ramalingeswara Nagar and other areas continue to be marooned for the third day.

