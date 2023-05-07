Over 68,000 students take NEET UG at 140 centres in A.P.

May 07, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The colleges in city that served as examination centres of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), witnessed large crowds of students who came well in advance and waited at the main gates for entry inside the exam hall in time, on Sunday.

Elaborate security arrangements were made outside the centres for the test, conducted from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. Security personnel deployed outside carried out a thorough frisking job to prevent any possible attempt of malpractice by students.

As many as 68,022 students registered for NEET in Andhra Pradesh and 140 centres were allotted to them, while 73,808 students appeared for the medical entrance test in 158 centres in Telangana, according to the Regional Coordinator for NEET for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Usha Reddy. She informed that another 983 students were allotted two exam centres in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Ms. Usha Reddy said the exam went off peacefully and there was no complaint of any malpractice from the two States.

The students taking the exam were asked to strictly adhere to the guidelines. A strict dress code was implemented and frisking with metal detectors was carried out at every exam centre. The candidates were asked to wear light clothes with half sleeves and the attire without any big buttons, brooch or badge and flowers etc.

No candidate was allowed to wear ornaments like a ring, earrings, nose-pin, chains, and pendants. A girl had to suffer the ordeal of having her nose ring removed outside the exam centre at the last minute. No shoes were allowed and the candidates were allowed to carry only their admit card with a passport size photograph affixed to it inside the exam hall.

A few girl students outside V.P. Siddhartha Public School in the city had anxious moments when they were asked to undo their braided plaits. After a thorough check, they were allowed to tie their hair again.