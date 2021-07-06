‘Over 6.7 lakh metric tonnes of rice for A.P. under PMGKAY-IV’

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2021 01:45 IST

As part of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), aimed to provide free food to beneficiaries during the pandemic, the Food Corporation of India(FCI)’s Andhra Pradesh unit would provide 6.70 lakh metric tonnes worth ₹2,480 crore to the State for five months from July 2021.

FCI A.P. region general manager Amaresh Kumar, in a press conference here, said that under PMGKAY, 1.34 lakh metric tonnes of rice worth ₹496 crore per month has been allocated.

The scheme was implemented in March 2020, April-June 2020, July-November 202 and May-June 2021 in three phases and in the fourth phase, between July and November 2021, 6.70 lakh metric tonnes of rice would be provided.

Mr. Amaresh said that during 2019-20, FCI and State government procured 55.46 lakh metric tonnes of rice.

In the current fiscal year (2020-21), 40.47 lakh metric tonnes of rice was procured so far and by September more than 13.46 lakh metric tonnes would be purchased, he said.

He said FCI and the State government currently have 8.67 lakh metric tonnes and 8 lakh metric tonnes of rice respectively.

Mid-day meal scheme

Mr. Amaresh said the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has launched a programme for the distribution of fortified rice to 9.25 crore children under the mid-day meals scheme (MMS) and 13.97 lakh anganwadi centres in the State under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for the year 2021-2022.

Under the PMGKAY scheme, the Central government provided five kilogrammes of free rice to every beneficiary in addition to the regular ration.