Over 62 lakh tests conducted in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

06 October 2020 22:54 IST

Chittoor reporting biggest single-day spikes of late

Andhra Pradesh reported 5,795 new COVID infections and 33 new deaths in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the tally to 7,29,307 and the toll to 6,052.

More than 6,046 patients have recovered taking the total number of those who recovered to 6,72,479, and the recovery rate further increased to 92.21% leaving only 6.96% of the total infected or 50,776 patients active. The death rate remains at 0.83%.

The number of samples tested crossed the 62-lakh mark and reached 62,16,240 and the positivity rate of these tests was at 11.73%. The positivity rate in the past day was 8.80% as 65,889 samples were tested.

Taking East Godavari's place, Chittoor has been reporting biggest single-day spikes of late. It reported the highest number of new cases on Tuesday, while Krishna continued to report the highest number of deaths.

While new infections in many districts are coming down, there was an upward trend in Krishna district.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: Chittoor (970 and 3), East Godavari (801 and 4), West Godavari (696 and 2), Prakasam (580 and 5), Krishna (482 and 6), Nellore (451 and 2), Guntur (441 and 2), Kadapa (434 and 1), Visakhapatnam (303 and 4), Anantapur (209 and 3), Vizianagaram (163 and 1), Srikakulam (142 and 0), and Kurnool (123 and 0).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,02,439), West Godavari (71,342), Chittoor (66,555), Anantapur (59,214), Guntur (57,673), Kurnool (57,281), Nellore (55,080), Prakasam (52,147), Visakhapatnam (51,490), Kadapa (46,121), Srikakulam (40,808), Vizianagaram (36,415) and Krishna (29,847).