‘Over 61% potholes on Vijayawada roads repaired’

Potholes being repaired on the Ganapathi Rao Road in Kothapeta area of Vijayawada on Saturday.

June 11, 2022 21:22 IST

6,314 potholes identified, says civic body chief

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that the YSRCP government is committed to comprehensively develop the city which has been ignored by the previous governments. She said all the funds available with the civic body are being effectively used to lay new roads and repair damaged ones in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar said that 6,314 potholes were identified on the city roads, and so far 3,872 (61.3%) of them have been repaired at ₹4.05 crore.

They said works of 1,439 potholes were under progress and that of 963 were yet to begin and all the potholes will be repaired by the end of June.

Mr. Swapnil said that a new Ganapati Rao Road would be constructed afresh at ₹1.5 crore and tenders for construction of KT Road at ₹3 crore had already been taken up.

Mr. Swapnil said that quality of the roads repaired and constructed were being tested scientifically and bills were being paid to the contractors only after the quality standards were met. He said that the 15th Finance Commission had granted ₹7 crore to take up measures to control air pollution in the city.