ADVERTISEMENT

Over 6,000 farmers report crop loss in Konaseema as Godavari recedes

August 02, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - DOWLESWARAM

First flood warning withdrawn both at Bhadrachalam and Dowleswaram; flower nurseries in above 100 acres inundated in Kadiyam

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman being pulled out of the swirling waters to safety at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Godavari flood has receded completely across the Godavari region by Tuesday. However, thousands of acres of crops are still inundated.

The first flood warning at both Bhadrachalam and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage has been withdrawn. The inflow of floodwater has also gone down at these two places. 

On Tuesday, Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer Suraj Ganore visited the tribal pockets in V.R. Puram mandal, which was cut off from the mainland for nearly a week due to the flood.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suraj said that all the roads in the flood-hit tribal pockets are now open for transportation. 

Crop damage

In the Konaseema region, crops in over 6,000 acres have been damaged according to a preliminary estimation as of Tuesday.

As many as 6,042 ryots have reported crop loss, in an extent of 5,800 acres of horticulture crops, mostly banana, 380 acres of paddy, and nearly 100 acres of flower nurseries in the Kadiyam area, according to officials. The total crop loss is estimated to be above ₹5 crore. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US