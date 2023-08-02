Over 6,000 farmers report crop loss in Konaseema as Godavari recedes

August 02, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - DOWLESWARAM

The Godavari flood has receded completely across the Godavari region by Tuesday. However, thousands of acres of crops are still inundated.

The first flood warning at both Bhadrachalam and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage has been withdrawn. The inflow of floodwater has also gone down at these two places.

On Tuesday, Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer Suraj Ganore visited the tribal pockets in V.R. Puram mandal, which was cut off from the mainland for nearly a week due to the flood.

Mr. Suraj said that all the roads in the flood-hit tribal pockets are now open for transportation.

Crop damage

In the Konaseema region, crops in over 6,000 acres have been damaged according to a preliminary estimation as of Tuesday.

As many as 6,042 ryots have reported crop loss, in an extent of 5,800 acres of horticulture crops, mostly banana, 380 acres of paddy, and nearly 100 acres of flower nurseries in the Kadiyam area, according to officials. The total crop loss is estimated to be above ₹5 crore.