Over 600 units of blood donated in Krishna on first day of campaign

Nationwide drive to collect one lakh units of blood

Nationwide drive to collect one lakh units of blood

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao called upon the youth to save lives by way of donating blood to the needy.

At the super specialty block of Government General Hospital here on Saturday, Mr. Rao inaugurated a 15-day blood donation camp at 15 blood banks as part of a nationwide campaign to collect one lakh units of blood by National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observed on October 1.

Mr. Rao said that private blood banks should duly follow the rules and prices set by the government.

He said every healthy person could donate blood and help several people who need blood for various purposes.

He said on the first day of the campaign over 600 units of blood were donated in the district. The campaign is being organised by AP State AIDS Control Society and Blood Bank, GGH.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Suhasini and others were present.