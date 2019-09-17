Over 600 girls rescued from A.P. school

Over 600 girl students of a residential school (Gurukulam) were rescued after water entered the premises following flash floods owing to excessive rain in the early hours of Monday at Padakandla village of the Allagadda mandal in Kurnool district. None was injured in the incident.

According to Allagadda Dy. SP V. Pothuraju, the rain started pouring around midnight on Sunday and continued for a few hours. As per the data received from revenue officials, the mandal received 119 mm of rain in just a few hours. Following this, water accumulated in the school up to three feet.

The authorities smashed the compound wall of the school to bring in rescue vehicles. “We have shifted 620 people, both children and the hostel staff, to secure locations,” Mr. Pothuraju said.

He said they had informed the civic officials and the RTC to transport the children.

The officials faced a few issues while shifting the children with the buses getting stuck in the flood. “Though the young girls have not sustained any injuries, the floods frightened them,” the DSP said.

A few other schools in Sirivella and Gospadu mandals also reported flooding. The ground floor of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Gospadu was inundated, while the ground of the Sirivella KGBV was submerged in rainwater.