Over 51,000 MT fertilizers available for kharif in Eluru district, says Collector

Prasanna Venkatesh warns of action against those selling above MRP

T. Appala Naidu ELURU
August 26, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Friday said more than 51,218 metric tonne of fertilizers were available in the district for kharif operations. 

In an official release, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh warned of action against the wholesale and retail dealers found selling the fertilizers above the maximum retail price.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Eluru district requires more than 1.23 lakh MT of fertilizers for kharif. In the first phase, more than 51,000 MT is available at all the sources — Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), MARKFED and private wholesale and retail dealers,” the Collector said, adding there was no scarcity of fertilizers in the district. As of Friday, 3,712 MT of fertilizers were available in the RBKs and more than 32,000 MT with private retail dealers in the district, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
fertiliser
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app