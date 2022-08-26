Over 51,000 MT fertilizers available for kharif in Eluru district, says Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Friday said more than 51,218 metric tonne of fertilizers were available in the district for kharif operations.

In an official release, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh warned of action against the wholesale and retail dealers found selling the fertilizers above the maximum retail price.

“Eluru district requires more than 1.23 lakh MT of fertilizers for kharif. In the first phase, more than 51,000 MT is available at all the sources — Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), MARKFED and private wholesale and retail dealers,” the Collector said, adding there was no scarcity of fertilizers in the district. As of Friday, 3,712 MT of fertilizers were available in the RBKs and more than 32,000 MT with private retail dealers in the district, he said.