Over 51% of Ramayapatnam Port works completed with ₹1,300 crore investment in Nellore, inform officials

Updated - August 02, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Nellore

The port is being developed by the State government with a total investment of ₹4,929 crore, it is estimated to be ready by June 2025

N.S.Chowdary

Minister for Roads & Buildings and Infrastructure & Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy inspecting Ramayapatnam Port works in Nellore district on Friday.

Over 51% of works of the Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district have been completed so far with an investment of ₹1,300 crore, officials informed B.C. Janardhan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh Minister for Roads & Buildings and Infrastructure & Investments, at a review meeting, after an inspection of the port, on Friday.

Officials informed that the port is being developed by the State government under the Ramayapatnam Port Development Corporation Ltd with a total investment of ₹4,929 crore. The project is estimated to be ready by June 2025. During the review meeting, Mr. Janardhan Reddy ordered the officials to submit monthly progress reports to the State government.

More projects

He also inspected Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour and Dagadarthi Airport site along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy, Infrastructure & Investments Secretary Suresh Kumar, Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, District Collector O. Anand, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Beda Ravi Chandra and Abdul Aziz.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the Ramayapatnam Port, Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour and Dagadarthi Airport in 2019, during his previous tenure. They were supposed to be completed within three years. However, these projects were delayed due to the negligence of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the past five years,” Mr. Janardhan Reddy alleged.

The Minister announced that the harbour will be operational within the next six months. He also promised to complete the construction of the airport over the next five years by taking necessary steps to resolve all land acquisition issues.

