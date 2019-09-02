Over 50,000 to appear for APEPDCL hiring test

APEPDCL will conduct a recruitment drive for the posts of energy assistants (lineman grade-II) from September 3 to 7 and asked the aspiring candidates not to go by propaganda on bias in selections by touts.

Chief General Manager (HRD) P. Nageswara Rao stated that as per the government orders recruitment drive is being conducted to fill the posts without any bias.

The posts are open to SSC, ITI (electrician) and its equivalent qualifications. As many as 87,486 applications have been received from 54,320 candidates from five districts under the jurisdiction of APEPDCL.

Candidates who downloaded the hall tickets from www.apeasternpower.com should appear at the allotted places with original certificates on the designated date on or before 8 a.m. The candidates will be allowed for their next examination only after scrutiny of their certificates in application. Pole climbing, meter reading and cycling will be supervised by Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer and videographed in the presence of the candidates.

Mr. Rao said appointment orders would be issued on the basis of marks scored in the examination after adding the marks awarded in SSC examination.

For APEPDCL outsourced workers in-service weightage marks would be added, he informed.

The candidates selected as energy assistant (junior lineman grade-II) have to join duty October 2.

The results will be announced on September 15, officials said.

To clear any doubts, candidates could contact the circle office or SE on 0891-2582445, 2853671) mentioned in recruitment notification.