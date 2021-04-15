Over 50,000 persons take jab as part of ‘Tika Utsav’ in Chittoor

As cases rise, Nagari MLA R.K. Roja donates 100 pulse oximeters to triage centres

Chittoor district medical and health officials launched the one-day ‘Tika Utsav’(vaccination festival) at 102 primary health centres and 18 urban centres all over the district on Wednesday, targeting those above 45 years of age.

A senior official of the COVID Task Force said that more than 50,000 persons were administered the vaccine. Of the 60,000 doses that the district had for the programme, a target of 95% was achieved by evening, and the remaining would be completed on Thursday, he said.

Meanwhile, APIIC chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja donated 100 pulse oximeters, worth about ₹2.5 lakh, to the triage centres at the government hospitals in Nagari. She also donated gloves, facemasks and sanitizers for distribution to medical and paramedical staff of the primary and community health centres.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer P. Ravi Raju and Municipal Commissioner (Puttur) K. Venkatrami Reddy received the items at her residence in Chennai where she is recuperating after a couple of surgical procedures.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr. Ravi Raju said that the MLA took the initiative in view of the spike in COVID cases all over Chittoor district.

Appeal to voluntary organisations

Appealing to other corporate groups and voluntary organisations to follow suit, he said: “As cases are rising exponentially, we will be in need of essential equipments as patients who are advised to isolate at home are supplied with the pulse oximeters. After the isolation protocol is over, the equipment should be returned to the triage centres.”

The Deputy DMHO also highlighted the need for meals to be provided to the patients visiting the triage centres in Nagari, Tirupati, Piler, Madanapalle, Chittoor, Palamaner and Kuppam.

“As and when a patient tested with COVID is referred to a triage centre, the medical team decides whether the patient has to be kept under home isolation or referred to COVID care centres or government hospitals. Due to the time taken for diagnosis of the comorbid conditions among the patients, most of them have to either return home or depend on restaurants for food, further spreading the risk of infection,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.