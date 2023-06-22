Over 5,000 tonnes of garbage removed from four canals in Vijayawada, says civic body chief

June 22, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Under the Mission for Clean Krishna and Godavari (MCKGC), the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) removed over 5,000 tonnes of garbage from the four canals passing through the city in the past month.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, in a release on Thursday, said that the drive was taken up to free Eluru, Ryves, Bandar and Budameru canals from the garbage.

He said that over 4,000 sanitation workers, with the help of 250 garbage auto-rickshaws and 30 compactors, worked for a month to remove the garbage.

Mr. Swapnil asked the public to cooperate with the civic authorities and avoid dumping garbage in the canals. He said the civic body had raised an iron mesh up to 10 feet at the bridges over the canals and installed CCTV cameras. In addition, vigilance teams would be posted to contain the dumping of garbage in the canals, he said and added that strict action would be taken against people who throw garbage into the canals.

