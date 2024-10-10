Over 5,000 TIDCO houses lying vacant due to lack of amenities in Nellore

The beneficiaries of Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) housing scheme in Nellore district are reluctant to occupy the houses due to lack of basic amenities.

Of the 11,424 houses sanctioned to the district, the construction of more than 5,000 units has been completed. However, almost all of them are lying vacant.

According to sources, there are no streetlights near the TIDCO houses at Allipuram in Nellore Rural Constituency. This is the largest TIDCO housing complex in Andhra Pradesh. People say that snakes often slither into the area surrounded by bushes, adding that after supply to the houses is irregular.

“Water is supplied once in three days. With no streetlights, the housing complex has become a favourite hangout for boozers. Water leaks from the ceiling when it rains. The houses were built during the previous tenure of the TDP from 2014 to 2019 and their maintenance was neglected during the tenure of the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024,” says a beneficiary on the condition of annonymity.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Vemulapati Ajay Kumar recently visited this housing complex after taking charge as APTIDCO Chairman. With the beneficiaries pouring out their woes, he asked the officials to ensure water supply, streetlights, sanitation and security. He assured the beneficiaries to complete the construction work of the remaining houses soon.

Mr. Ajay Kumar asked Nellore Rural DSP to arrange a police picket to check the boozer menace. He asked the contractor to address the issue related to leakage. The municipal officials have been told to clear the bushes from the area. He asked the officials to arrange streetlights.

