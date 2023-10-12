Over 5,000 security personnel to be deployed for Dasara fete at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

October 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

Tight security will be arranged for the nine-day Dasara Navarathri Utsavams starting on October 15 at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

More than 10 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring States are expected to attend the annual event at the Kanaka Durga temple.

Vigil would be maintained to check the movements of strangers, anti-social elements, eve-teasers and thieves. Police will do foot patrolling and be available round the clock for devotees at the sub-controls and outposts, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 5,000 security personnel, including 16 officers of the ranks of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Additional SPs, 57 DSPs, 152 CIs, 377 SIs and about 450 women police staff would be deployed for bandobust.

Besides, 40 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) platoons, personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and about 250 private security guards would be positioned at different points.

“More than 300 CCTV Cameras would be arranged at the Vinayaka temple, Ashoka Pillar, Prakasam barrage, Padmavathi, Krishnaveni, Punnami and Durga ghats, queue lines, homagundam, prasadam counters and other vital points,” Mr. Kanthi Rana told The Hindu on Thursday.

The CCTVs would be connected to the Command Control Room and the offices of the Police Commissioner and Collector. Public address systems would be arranged at Sitammavari Padalu, Kesakandana Sala, Sitara Centre, Pallaki Seva, Kummaripalem and other areas.

Police sub-controls and outposts would be arranged. Parking lots would be demarcated at different places.

He appealed to the personnel to follow friendly policing and urged devotees to cooperate with the officials for the smooth conduct of the utsavams.

Additional security would be deployed on the ‘Mula Nakshatram’ day on October 20, and during the ‘Teppotsavam’, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni.

“A team of police personnel will monitor the CCTV and drones at the Command Control Room and at the Police Commissioner’s Office. Police will maintain a constant vigil at Indrakeeladri, Vinayaka temple, and all the ghats along the Krishna river besides the bus and railway stations,” he added.

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT