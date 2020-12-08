Over 500 patients admitted in Eluru GGH with epilepsy

Disease spreading to other areas, say residents

The number of patients affected with the mysterious illness in Eluru town was raising by every hour, and over 500 cases were reported by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials 525 patients were admitted with epilepsy, dizziness and vomiting-like symptoms in the last four days (since December 5). The victims include child, women and the aged.

Speaking to The Hindu, West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla said 171 patients were undergoing treatment in Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH), 354 were discharged and 22 cases have been referred to Vijayawada and Guntur GGH.

“Patients were collapsing suddenly with epilepsy and frothing. They were complaining of headache and dizziness. Over 50 fresh cases were reported in the last 12 hours,” said a doctor.

“Of the total, 73 were aged one to twelve years, 288 patients were between 12 to 35 years and 169 were above 35 years. The recovery percentage is good,” Mr. Shukla said.

Meanwhile, the mysterious disease was spreading to other colonies in Eluru town and the neighbouring villages, the locals said.

“On the first three days, cases were reported from Dakshina Veedhi, Arundathi Peta, Ashok Nagar, Toorpu Veedhi, Kothapeta and other areas. But on Tuesday, a few cases were reported from Denduluru village,” said Lakshman, who shifted a patient to GGH.

Helpline

Call centres had been set up at the Eluru municipal office. Residents may call over phone nos. 9154565529 and 9154592617 in case of an emergency.