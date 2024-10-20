Over 50 vehicles, 20 litres of illicit liquor seized in Nandyal district

As part of preventive measures to curb crime and to maintain law and order, Nandyal district police on Sunday conducted cordon and search operations across various police station limits simultaneously, on the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana. The police seized 52 vehicles without proper documentation and 20 litres of illicit liquor during the operation.

The operations, carried out by local police along with the Quick Response Teams, were held in Dhone Town in Godiganuru village under Chagalamarri limits of Allagadda Rural Circle, Ankireddipalli under Kolimigundla police limits and Muchumarri under Nandikotkur Rural Circle limits, among other places.

The teams also searched hay stacks and other areas where illicit liquor and arms may be concealed. Police officials said that the cordon and search operations would be conducted periodically and stringent action will be taken against those flouting law and order. Such operations would also instil confidence over the police department among the public, they said.

