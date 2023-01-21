Over 5 lakh to appear for Police Constable test at 997 centres in A.P. on Sunday

January 21, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over five lakh Police Constable job aspirants are likely to appear for the preliminary written test to be conducted across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board is going to conduct the three-hour examination at 997 centres across 35 cities and towns in the State.

The examination would begin at 10 a.m. and no candidate would be allowed into the examination hall even if he or she was late by one minute, APSLPRB chairman Manish Kumar Sinha said.

He said all the arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Candidates would be allowed into the exam hall from 9 a.m. and no electronic devices and gadgets would be allowed.

A total of 5.03 lakh candidates have applied for the examination to recruit 6,100 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables and of them, 13,961 and 1,55,537 have post-graduation and graduation respectively as their highest educational qualifications. Also, 10 candidates have PhDs. The educational qualification required for the post is intermediate or equivalent.

NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said that all arrangements were made for the examination at 61 centres across the district for 33,773 applicants.

Prohibitory orders

He said Section 144 of CrPc would be imposed at all the exam centres and no vehicles should be parked within 100 metres of the centres.

In Krishna district, arrangements were made for 18,062 candidates to appear for the exam at 27 centres.

Krishna district SP P. Joshua asked the candidates to reach the exam centres well in advance.

Upon qualifying in the preliminary written test, candidates have to undergo the physical measurement test, physical efficiency test and the final written test.