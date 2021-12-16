‘Over 5 lakh people delaying second dose of COVID jab’

VIZIANAGARAM

16 December 2021 01:26 IST

Sense of urgency displayed for first dose is missing now, say officials

The sense of urgency displayed by people for getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when the pandemic was at its peak is now absent in Vizianagaram district, where over five lakh people have failed to turn up on time for their second dose, say officials.

Neglecting to take the second dose of the vaccine is a dangerous trend, particularly in the backdrop of the threat posed by the newly-emerging Omicron variant, officials warned. As per the latest data, 18,47,239 persons were administered the first dose of the vaccine, but only 12,57,254 people have turned up for the second dose.

District officials claimed that 97% of the eligible population was given the first dose of the vaccine, while the coverage for the second dose stood at only 77%.

The stipulated waiting period between the first and second dose is 12 weeks for Covishield and four weeks for Covaxin. Although a majority of the people were administered their first dose three months ago, not all of them are coming forward for their second dose even after several days of their due date.

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari urged people to go to nearby hospitals or PHCs to get vaccinated. She said that the second dose was equally important to make the body immune to COVID-19.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) member and senior general physician Boddapati Nageswara Rao told The Hindu that merely taking the first dose of vaccine would not ensure 100% safety from COVID-19. “Proper vaccination is mandatory as many new variants of the coronavirus are likely to pose a threat in the near future. Social distancing and wearing masks are also equally important to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Nageswara Rao said.