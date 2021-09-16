Over 5 lakh II Inter students absent for English betterment exam

Official makes surprise inspections at test centres

Secretary of the State Intermediate Board of Education (IBE) V. Ramakrishna on Thursday made a surprise inspection at a few examination centres at Eluru in West Godavari district and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the ongoing advanced supplementary tests.

He examined the arrangements made at the exit and entrance points of the exam centres, seating arrangement made as per the COVID-19 protocol and availability of equipment like face masks and thermal scanners.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,893 students of Intermediate second year wrote the betterment exam in English (Paper-II) at 1,452 exam centres on Thursday. Of the 5,10,104 students who had applied, 5,03,211 did not show up for the exam.

The first year students took the test in English (Paper-I). Of the 5,21,908 who registered 3,68,134 wrote the test.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Department of Medical and Health, K. Bhaskar urged teachers and students to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour on the campuses.

In a statement, he said students should not lose sight of the mandatory protocol of wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and frequently washing their hands. He urged parents and managements of educational institutions to ensure that students followed the basic rules needed to keep the virus at bay.