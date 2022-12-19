Over 5 lakh devotees relinquish Bhavani Deeksha atop Indrakeeladri

December 19, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

More than one lakh devotees offered their hair during the five-day ritual at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Priests performing ‘Poornahuti’ marking the conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana at the Yagasala atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on  Monday.   | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

‘Poornahuti’ was performed on the fifth day of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana at the Kanaka Durga temple here on Monday.

Members of the temple Vedic committee, Executive Officer (EO) D. Bhramaramba, engineer L. Ramadevi, assistant EO P. Sudha Rani, One Town CI R. Suresh Reddy, guru Bhavanis and the temple staff attended the ritual.

The EO said about 5.4 lakh Bhavanis relinquished deeksha during the five-day event. About 15 lakh ‘prasadam laddus’ were sold while 23,700 devotees took ‘anna prasadam’ and 80,000 took free ‘prasadams’.

More than one lakh devotees offered their hair. The temple management had arranged 700 Nayee Brahmins round the clock and the annual ritual was performed in a traditional manner, Ms. Bramaramba said.

