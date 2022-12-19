  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Over 5 lakh devotees relinquish Bhavani Deeksha atop Indrakeeladri

More than one lakh devotees offered their hair during the five-day ritual at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

December 19, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Priests performing ‘Poornahuti’ marking the conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana at the Yagasala atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on  Monday.  

Priests performing ‘Poornahuti’ marking the conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana at the Yagasala atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on  Monday.   | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

‘Poornahuti’ was performed on the fifth day of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana at the Kanaka Durga temple here on Monday.

Members of the temple Vedic committee, Executive Officer (EO) D. Bhramaramba, engineer L. Ramadevi, assistant EO P. Sudha Rani, One Town CI R. Suresh Reddy, guru Bhavanis and the temple staff attended the ritual.

The EO said about 5.4 lakh Bhavanis relinquished deeksha during the five-day event. About 15 lakh ‘prasadam laddus’ were sold while 23,700 devotees took ‘anna prasadam’ and 80,000 took free ‘prasadams’.

More than one lakh devotees offered their hair. The temple management had arranged 700 Nayee Brahmins round the clock and the annual ritual was performed in a traditional manner, Ms. Bramaramba said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / hinduism

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.