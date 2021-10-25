Over 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in A.P.

Half of the total doses have been administered in six districts that reported a majority of the infections.

VIJAYAWADA

25 October 2021 00:43 IST

1.84 crore people have been fully vaccinated

The State crossed another milestone by administering more than five crore doses of vaccine against COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the CoWin portal.

As of 9 p.m., about 3.12 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the State, taking the total count to 5,02,24,248 doses. Around 3.17 crore people have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 1.84 crore people have been administered two doses.

More than 80% of the eligible population (18+) have received at least one dose and more than 46% of the eligible population received both the doses. About 1 crore doses have been administered in October so far. Of the total doses, more than 2.68 crore were administered to women while 2.33 crore were administered to men and 9,486 were administered to people listed in the ‘others’ category.

More than 85% of the doses administered were of Covishield and 14.3% were of Covaxin. Only 0.12% of them were of Sputnik vaccines.

In East Godavari, more than 52.61 lakh vaccine doses have been administered, the highest among 13 districts in the State, while in Vizianagaram, 22.20 lakh doses have been administered so far.

The vaccines were allocated to districts as per population and half of the doses were administered in six districts including East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Chittoor and West Godavari, which reported a majority of the COVID-19 infections.

Adverse effects

The cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) stand at 0.002% in the State.

During the past month, 104 such cases were reported in the State.