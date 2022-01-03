Over 4.62 lakh teenagers get vaccinated on Day 1

State crosses milestone of 7 crore COVID jabs

Over 4.62 lakh teenagers aged between 15 and 18 received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the State on Monday, the first day of the vaccination drive for teenagers across the country.

A majority of the vaccine doses were given at schools and junior colleges where the Health Department staff set up camps and administered the vaccine to the students after spot registrations. Also, beneficiaries who walked into ward and village secretariats, primary health centres and government hospitals were given the first dose of the vaccine.

According to the CoWin portal, 4,62,560 persons aged between 15-17 received the first dose as of 8 p.m. and on the whole 5.94 lakh doses were administered by 8 p.m. on Monday.

Krishna Collector J. Nivas said that 57,837 teenagers were administered the first dose of Covaxin on the first day against the target of 2.02 lakh teenagers in the district.

Meanwhile, the State has crossed the milestone of administering more than seven crore doses of vaccine in less than a year. While 4.02 crore people received the first dose, 3 crore people received both doses. The State aims to vaccinate 25 lakh teenagers in the coming week before the booster dose administration for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens begins.