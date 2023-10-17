Over 40,000 have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga on third day of Dasara

October 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

About 40,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on the third day of Dasara festival on Tuesday. The presiding deity was worshipped as ‘Sri Annapurna Devi’ on the day. The pilgrim rush in the queues dipped by afternoon.

The Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamyvarla Devasthanam at Annavaram offered ‘silk vastrams’ to the Goddess on the day. Annavaram temple Executive Officer S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad offered the ‘silk vastrams’ on behalf of the devasthanam.

Kanaka Durga temple Trust Board chairman K. Rambabu, Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and others were present.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and K. Nageswara Rao had darshan of the Goddess during the day.

The presiding deity would be worshipped as ‘Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi’ on Wednesday.

