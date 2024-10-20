Over 4,000 participants register for Amaravati Drone Summit

About 4,000 participants registered for the national-level Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation.

The two-day event, aimed at creating a platform for industry experts, researchers, students and innovators, will be organised at CV Convention in Mangalagiri on October 22 and 23.

Many speakers, delegates, professionals and officers will participate in the summit, supported by Ministry of Civil Aviation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Drone Federation of India and other organisations, said Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) S. Suresh Kumar.

“The response to the drone summit is overwhelming. Many startup companies, universities and colleges registered for the event. Drone demonstration and exhibition will be arranged at the venue,” Mr. Suresh Kumar told The Hindu on Sunday.

“Different sessions on drone manufacturing, use of drones for disaster monitoring, logistics, law and order, agriculture, health care and other purposes will be arranged, in which speakers from different States will share their ideas,” the Principal Secretary said.

AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar said a drone exhibition will be organised with more than 5000 drones at Punnami Ghat, on the banks of River Krishna, on October 22.

“Debate on drafting a drone policy for the State, collaborations with potential investors, industry experts, academia, manufacturers and traders will be organised during the event,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, Infrastructure and Investments Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy and others will participate in the inaugural function.

Meanwhile, officers from various departments visited Punnami Ghat and reviewed arrangements for the drone show, which is expected to be the largest in the country.