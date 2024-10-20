GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 4,000 participants register for Amaravati Drone Summit

Tight security will be in place along Krishna river bank; 5,000 drones to be on display during the show which is said to the the largest of its kind in the country

Updated - October 20, 2024 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Organisers making arrangements for a drone show at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Organisers making arrangements for a drone show at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

About 4,000 participants registered for the national-level Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation.

The two-day event, aimed at creating a platform for industry experts, researchers, students and innovators, will be organised at CV Convention in Mangalagiri on October 22 and 23.

Many speakers, delegates, professionals and officers will participate in the summit, supported by Ministry of Civil Aviation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Drone Federation of India and other organisations, said Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) S. Suresh Kumar.

“The response to the drone summit is overwhelming. Many startup companies, universities and colleges registered for the event. Drone demonstration and exhibition will be arranged at the venue,” Mr. Suresh Kumar told The Hindu on Sunday.

“Different sessions on drone manufacturing, use of drones for disaster monitoring, logistics, law and order, agriculture, health care and other purposes will be arranged, in which speakers from different States will share their ideas,” the Principal Secretary said.

AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar said a drone exhibition will be organised with more than 5000 drones at Punnami Ghat, on the banks of River Krishna, on October 22.

“Debate on drafting a drone policy for the State, collaborations with potential investors, industry experts, academia, manufacturers and traders will be organised during the event,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, Infrastructure and Investments Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy and others will participate in the inaugural function.

Meanwhile, officers from various departments visited Punnami Ghat and reviewed arrangements for the drone show, which is expected to be the largest in the country.

Published - October 20, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.