Over 40 black fungus cases in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

22 May 2021 23:34 IST

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has said that there were over 40 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases reported in the district so far.

In a review meeting headed by Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Mr. Imtiaz said the medicine used to treat black fungus was manufactured by 17 companies in Telangana, but its government restricted them from sending medicine to other States.

He said the Centre allocated 75% of the medicines being produced to States where more black fungus cases were reported. He said all efforts were being made to get more vials to the district.

Mr. Srinivas asked officials to leave no stone unturned in treating black fungus cases.

Meanwhile, Mr. Imtiaz warned Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and other medical practitioners not to treat COVID patients as they were not permitted to do so.